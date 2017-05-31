BRIEF-Ultragenyx provides regulatory update on burosumab (KRN23)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017
May 31 Novartis Ag
* Says 2017 u.s. Launch of ms drug glatopa 40 mg still possible, but unlikely after facility problems
* Says on track to launch five major biosimilars between now and 2020
* Says has 40 potential filings in us and eu 2017-2020
* Says cantos study of acz885 drug for cardiovascular disease has reached the defined number of events, on track for mid-2017 readout
* Says baf312 filing planned in us h1 2018 in relapsing ms, labeling of population studied a review issue
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately