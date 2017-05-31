May 31 Novartis
* Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez says there has been no change to
plans for the Swiss drugmaker's Roche stake
* Novartis is open for opportunity to exit Roche stake but
is "in no hurry to sell"
* Novartis CEO says "we don't need a big deal" and that the
company sticking to strategy of bolt-on acquisitions
* Jimenez says disbanding stand-alone cell and gene therapy
unit in 2016 reduced costs, increased speed of decisionmaking on
CAR-T oncology program
* Novartis says book value of current Alcon division is
around $21 billion
(Reporting by John Miller)