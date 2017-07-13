FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novartis says CAR-T cell therapy unanimously recommended for approval by FDA advisory committee
July 13, 2017

BRIEF-Novartis says CAR-T cell therapy unanimously recommended for approval by FDA advisory committee

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Novartis Ag -

* Novartis CAR-T cell therapy CTl019 unanimously (10-0) recommended for approval by FDA advisory committee to treat pediatric, young adult r/r B-cell ALL

* Effective treatment options for patients with r/r ALL are limited

* Company plans additional filings for CTl019 in U.S. and European Union later this year, including applications with FDA and European medicines agency

* Biologics license application for this indication is under FDA priority review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

