BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital
* Says it plans to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital by 100 million yuan ($14.62 million) to 580 million yuan
June 2 Novartis Ag
* Novartis presents updated data that reinforce the efficacy and safety of Kisqali (ribociclib) plus letrozole as a first-line option for hr+/her2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer
* Says Kisqali plus letrozole demonstrated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 25.3 months compared to 16.0 months for letrozole alone
* Says patients on Kisqali plus letrozole maintained overall health-related quality of life compared to those treated with letrozole alone, and no new safety concerns have been identified Source text for Eikon: [here ]
Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
* Says it plans to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital by 100 million yuan ($14.62 million) to 580 million yuan
* Says its unit Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will acquire 100 percent stake in jTAS Inc