June 20 Novartis AG

* Novartis says rth258 (brolucizumab) demonstrates robust visual gains in namd patients with a majority on a 12-week injection interval

* Says 57% and 52% of patients receiving rth258 6 mg in respective trials were maintained exclusively on a q12w interval immediately following loading phase and continuing through week 48

* Says rth258 (brolucizumab) 6 mg met primary and key secondary endpoints in two phase iii studies, hawk and harrier

* Says rth258 3 mg, evaluated in hawk, also met these endpoints