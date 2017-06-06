BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 6 Novartis Ag
* Novartis drug Tasigna receives EU approval for inclusion of treatment-free remission (TFR) data in product label Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease