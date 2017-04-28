BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Novartis AG:
* Says U.S. wholesale acquisition cost of Rydapt for AML indication is $7,495 for 14-day package and $14,990 for 28-day package - spokeswoman Further company coverage:
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: