April 13 Novation Companies Inc-

* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing

* Novation Companies-on april 10,co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended disclosure statement; bankruptcy court approved amended disclosure statement

* Novation Companies Inc - bankruptcy court has scheduled a hearing on confirmation of amended plan for may 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oEAxAm) Further company coverage: