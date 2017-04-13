UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Novatti Group Ltd-
* Reseller agreement to target indian payments market,tsn
* Subsidiary has entered into an exclusive agreement with Transaction Solutions International Limited
* Novatti and tsn will work on a shared outcome basis to deploy Novatti payment solutions to clients of tsi in india
* Under deal Novatti will get a mixture of wholesale and revenue share fees and revenues will be dependent on sales volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
