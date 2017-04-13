April 13 Novatti Group Ltd-

* Reseller agreement to target indian payments market,tsn

* Subsidiary has entered into an exclusive agreement with Transaction Solutions International Limited

* Novatti and tsn will work on a shared outcome basis to deploy Novatti payment solutions to clients of tsi in india

* Under deal Novatti will get a mixture of wholesale and revenue share fees and revenues will be dependent on sales volumes