BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Novavax Inc
* Novavax reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $5.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.2 million
Novavax- As of March 31, 2017, had $211.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $235.5 million as of December 31, 2016
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.