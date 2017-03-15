UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Novelion Therapeutics Inc
* Novelion therapeutics reports preliminary fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* Novelion therapeutics inc- company reiterated net product sales financial guidance for full year 2017
* Novelion therapeutics inc- gaap total net product sales for q4 of 2016 were $13.6 million compared to prior year's q4 revenues of $0 million
* Novelion therapeutics inc qtrly loss per share $1.50
* Novelion therapeutics inc qtrly non-gaap loss per share basic $1.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.