Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 9 Novelis Inc
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
* Novelis says JV, to be named Ulsan Aluminum will be formed by selling Kobe Steel 50 percent of interest in its Ulsan, South Korea facility for $315 million
* Novelis and Kobe Steel will jointly own and operate Ulsan facility, with each remaining responsible for its metal supply and commercial relationships
* Novelis says joint venture transaction is expected to close in september 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.