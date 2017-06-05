BRIEF-CITIC Heavy Industries to acquire Tianjin firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co via share issue, share trade remains suspended
June 5 NOVITA SA
* SAYS MACHINE RESPONSIBLE FOR SIGNIFICANT PART OF NONWOVEN FABRIC PRODUCTION BROKE DOWN
* SAYS AS RESULT OF LINE EXCLUSION, ITS NON-WOVEN FABRIC CAPACITY WILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT A QUARTER, WHICH CAN RESULT IN A LOSS OF ABOUT 3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million