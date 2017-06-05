June 5 NOVITA SA

* SAYS MACHINE RESPONSIBLE FOR SIGNIFICANT PART OF NONWOVEN FABRIC PRODUCTION BROKE DOWN‍​

* SAYS AS RESULT OF LINE EXCLUSION, ITS NON-WOVEN FABRIC CAPACITY WILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT A QUARTER, WHICH CAN RESULT IN A LOSS OF ABOUT 3 MILLION ZLOTYS