WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Evotec AG
* Novo A/S does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way
* Novo A/S does not intend to influence composition of issuers' administration, management or supervisory board
* Novo A/S does not intend to change capital structure of evotec, especially with regards to ratio of internal/outside financing and dividend policy Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.