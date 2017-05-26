BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams proposes offering of $1.48 bln senior notes - SEC filing
* Proposes offering of $1.48 billion senior notes - SEC filing
May 26 Novo Resources Corp:
* Entered into preliminary binding memorandum of agreement to farm-in and joint venture gold rights with Artemis Resources Limited
* Under terms, co, Artemis to contribute equally to exploration, development, mining of gold rights on tenements within JV
* Full-year 2017 net sales are now expected to be in a range of $985 million to $1.020 billion