May 3 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made following comments on a call for journalists, following the firm's first-quarter results:

* "When we lift the lower end of the range it is mainly because now we are four months into the year and we have not been exposed to any change in the political environment, hence the risk is lower so we feel comfortable about lifting that bottom range"

* "Where it will end in the United States is hard to predict but simply because we are well into the year we see the risk as having a lower impact on us and that's why we narrow the range"

* The company narrowed its 2017 forecast to 0 to 3 percent sales growth and -1 to 3 percent operating profit growth from a previous forecast of sales growth of between minus 1 and plus 4 percent, and operating profit of minus 2 percent to plus 3 percent growth, both in local currencies For more on the earnings: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)