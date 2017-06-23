June 23 Novo Nordisk A/S

* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has issued a positive opinion on update of the EU label for Victoza

* The update is based on the results from the LEADER trial which investigated the long-term effects of Victoza in people with type 2 diabetes, at high risk of major cardiovascular events

* The CHMP positive opinion for Victoza(®) is now referred to the European Commission, which grants approval in the EU, for final action on the proposed indication

Novo Nordisk expects to receive the European Commission decision for the Victoza label update in the third quarter of 2017