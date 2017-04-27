April 27 Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk A/S says:

* Receives approval of Saxenda (liraglutide) injection 3 mg label update including long-term safety and efficacy data from 3-year trial from U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* "We are pleased by the FDA's approval, which marks Saxenda as the only weight-loss and management medicine in a pen supported by long-term safety and efficacy data," says Dr. Todd Hobbs, vice president and chief medical officer at Novo Nordisk U.S.

