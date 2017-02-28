WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Novo Nordisk on Tuesday announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for semaglutide, a new glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue administrated once-weekly, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.