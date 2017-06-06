BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london
June 6 Novo Nordisk
* Says the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Refixia for treatment of adolescents and adults with haemophilia B
* Says expects to launch Refixia in the first European countries in the fourth quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing