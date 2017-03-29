March 29 Novo Nordisk
* Says has resubmitted the new drug application (NDA) for
fast-acting insulin aspart as a class II re-submission to the
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
* Says FDA requested in October additional information
related to the assay for the immunogenicity and the assay used
to generate the clinical pharmacokinetics data before the review
of the NDA could be completed
* Says has now evaluated the content of the Complete
Response Letter and completed the End-of-Review meeting with FDA
* Says expects to receive feedback from FDA in last quarter
of 2017
