June 6 Novo Resources Corp

* Novo announces changes in management team, appoints new CEO and CFO

* Ronan Sabo-Walsh, former vice president finance, has been appointed as its chief financial officer

* Novo resources corp says has appointed Robert Humphryson as company's chief executive officer

* ‍Quinton Hennigh will become Novo's first chairman and retain his position as president​