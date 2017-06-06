UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
June 6 Novo Resources Corp
* Novo announces changes in management team, appoints new CEO and CFO
* Ronan Sabo-Walsh, former vice president finance, has been appointed as its chief financial officer
* Novo resources corp says has appointed Robert Humphryson as company's chief executive officer
* Quinton Hennigh will become Novo's first chairman and retain his position as president
* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR