WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Novogen Ltd:
* Cristyn Humphreys, chief financial officer (CFO) at Novogen will leave Novogen later this month to assume a new role outside industry
* Andrew Heaton, CEO of Novogen North America, will leave Novogen
* Transition of CFO will be overseen by Kate Hill, formerly a partner at Deloitte, who currently serves as company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.