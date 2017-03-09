March 10 Novogen Ltd:

* Cristyn Humphreys, chief financial officer (CFO) at Novogen will leave Novogen later this month to assume a new role outside industry

* Andrew Heaton, CEO of Novogen North America, will leave Novogen

* Transition of CFO will be overseen by Kate Hill, formerly a partner at Deloitte, who currently serves as company secretary