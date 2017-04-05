BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 6 Novogen Ltd :
* Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
* Decision to terminate development of atm-3507 does not affect 'next-generation atm' program
* Novogen anticipates significant future cost savings associated with termination
* A reduction in headcount will be implemented, and other employees will be reallocated to new responsibilities
* Atm-3507 (anisina) will not be progressed into clinical trials due to "unfavourable balance of preclinical activity relative to emerging toxicology findings"
* Recently-announced crc-p grant for next-generation atm program is unaffected by the decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.