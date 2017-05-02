BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company
May 2 Novorossiysk Grain Plant
* FY 2016 net profit 1.41 billion roubles ($24.73 million) versus 1.71 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 4.72 billion roubles versus 6.62 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA 1.93 billion roubles versus 2.17 billion roubles year ago
($1 = 57.0145 roubles)
* Pabe-Re Llc purchased from Gk Bluefields, Mm Aoyama building which, since 2015, has been leased by Prada Japan, an indirect unit of co