BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Novozymes A/S
* Novozymes and Boehringer Ingelheim announce strategic collaboration in probiotics for poultry hatcheries
* Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health - as part of agreement, co will market and distribute Novozymes' Floramax probiotic product for U.S. poultry industry
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018