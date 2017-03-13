US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 13 Now Corp:
* Entered into a global partner programme agreement with Tata Communications
* Agreement allows company to provide to existing clients access to Tata Communications' international portfolio of global managed network services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)