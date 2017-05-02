May 2 Noxxon Pharma Nv:

* Announces capital raise of 1 million euros ($1.09 million) and bond financing of maximum 10 million euros to finance clinical development of NOX-A12

* Emitted 64,512 new share of nominal value of 1 euros at the price of 15.50 euros per share

* Emitted 53,763 warrants for buyers of new shares at the price of 18.60 euros