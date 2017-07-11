BRIEF-Noxxon Pharma announces prospectus publication and share transfer

July 11 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* Noxxon Pharma Announces Prospectus Publication and Share Transfer to the Public Offering Compartment of the Euronext Growth Market

* Issuance of First Tranche of Odirnane Bonds for Eur 1 Million

* Co Can Require Issuance of Further Five Tranches of Eur 500,000 Whether or Not All Convertible Notes of Previous Tranche Have Been Fully Converted or Redeemed

* Conversion of an Additional Eur 841,000(1) of Kreos Debt Into Shares at a Price Per Share Equal to Lower of Eur 15.50

* Kreos Will Also Receive 45,219 Share Warrants With an Exercise Price of Eur 18.60

* THESE SHARE WARRANTS WILL HAVE SAME CHARACTERISTICS AS BSA SHARE WARRANTS ATTACHED TO ODIRNANE BONDS