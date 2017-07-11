FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Noxxon Pharma announces prospectus publication and share transfer
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 11, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Noxxon Pharma announces prospectus publication and share transfer

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* Noxxon Pharma Announces Prospectus Publication and Share Transfer to the Public Offering Compartment of the Euronext Growth Market

* Noxxon Pharma Announces Prospectus Publication and Share Transfer to the Public Offering Compartment of the Euronext Growth Market

* Issuance of First Tranche of Odirnane Bonds for Eur 1 Million

* Co Can Require Issuance of Further Five Tranches of Eur 500,000 Whether or Not All Convertible Notes of Previous Tranche Have Been Fully Converted or Redeemed

* Conversion of an Additional Eur 841,000(1) of Kreos Debt Into Shares at a Price Per Share Equal to Lower of Eur 15.50

* Kreos Will Also Receive 45,219 Share Warrants With an Exercise Price of Eur 18.60

* THESE SHARE WARRANTS WILL HAVE SAME CHARACTERISTICS AS BSA SHARE WARRANTS ATTACHED TO ODIRNANE BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.