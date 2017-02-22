BRIEF-Ergoresearch Q3 revenue C$3.0 mln vs. Cc$3.002 mln
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
Feb 22 Nozha International Hospital
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 43.2 million from EGP 36 million Source: (bit.ly/2lFhCni) Further company coverage:
* PEPTONIC MEDICAL'S VAGINAL GEL SHOWS AN EXCELLENT SAFETY PROFILE AND REDUCES SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH URINARY INCONTINENCE