BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB
* Q1 REVENUE SEK 159 MILLION VERSUS SE 117 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 70 MILLION VERSUS SEK 49 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.