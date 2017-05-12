BRIEF-China Grand Automotive's shareholder uses 520.0 mln shares as collateral
* Says its shareholder has used a total of 520.0 million shares, representing 7.27 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral
May 12 Npc Resources Bhd:
* April FFB production in Malaysia 9,019.27 mt, crude palm oil production 4,236.94 mt, palm kernel production 1,008.54 mt Source text (bit.ly/2r0XsY5) Further company coverage:
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)