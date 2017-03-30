BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
March 30 National Payments Corporation of India :
* NPCI and Reliance launch in-store UPI payments facility Source text - (National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Reliance Retail announced the launch of a new in-store payment solution that will enable customer payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms like BHIM or other bank-promoted UPI payment apps)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18