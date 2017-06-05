BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 5 NRG Energy Inc
* Nrg energy-pursuant to consent agreement with genon energy, agreed to extend term of consent agreement to june 6 to facilitate negotiation of restructuring support agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention