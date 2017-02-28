REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 NRG Energy Inc
* NRG Energy Inc - reaffirming 2017 adjusted ebitda, cash from operations and Fcfbg guidance
* Qtrly net loss $1,055 million versus net loss of $6,358 million last year
* NRG Energy Inc - recorded $1.2 billion non-cash asset and goodwill impairment charge in 2016
* NRG Energy Inc - qtrly operating revenue $2,819 million Source text: (bit.ly/2mzSqwn) Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations