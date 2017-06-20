BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 20 NRG Energy Inc
* NRG has determined that the disposal of Genon is a discontinued operation
* NRG has determined that Genon and its subsidiaries will be deconsolidated from NRG's financial statements - SEC filing
* NRG will record its investment in Genon under cost method with an estimated fair value of zero
* NRG expects to record a loss on discontinued operations of about $710 million during three months ended June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2syboqO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.