Feb 28 NRG Yield Inc

* NRG yield Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results, announces agreements with NRG on next drop down and right of first offer pipeline expansion

* Qtrly announced 4% quarterly dividend increase to $0.26 per share in Q1 2017

* Continues to target annualized dividend per share growth of 15% through 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: