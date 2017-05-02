May 2 Nrg Yield Inc
* Qtrly loss per class a and class c common share $0.03
* Qtrly total operating revenues $218 million versus $234
million
* Says updating 2017 guidance following close of march drop
down acquisition
* Says announcing 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.27
per share in q2 2017
* Nrg yield inc sees 2017 full year net income $140 million
* Nrg yield inc sees 2017 full year adjusted ebitda $920
million
* Nrg yield inc - nrg yield is targeting dividend per share
growth of 15% annually on each of its class a and class c common
stock through 2018
