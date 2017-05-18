BRIEF-Neopost renews its revolving credit facility
* NEOPOST RENEW ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN ADVANCE UNDER MORE FAVORABLE CONDITIONS
May 18 NSN Co Ltd :
* Says 900 million won worth of its 13th series convertible bonds have been converted into 256,189 shares of the co, at 3,513 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is May 30
* Freedom Leaf - On June 12, 2017, Charles Grigsby resigned as co's Chief Financial Officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rMrlwB) Further company coverage: