BRIEF-Power Logics sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 bln won
* Sees 2017 operating profit to be 20 billion won and revenue to be 650 billion won
May 17 NSN Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 37.2 percent stake (2.5 million shares) in CammSys Corp for 8.77 billion won
* Says expected transaction date is May 17
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20