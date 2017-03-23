March 23 NTPC Ltd

* Says NTPC achieves highest ever single day generation of 870.11 MUs

* Says NTPC and Group NTPC achieved highest ever daily generation of 784.74 MUs & 870.11 MUs on 22nd March 2017

* Says first wind power project of NTPC-Rojmal wind energy project 50 MW is being set up in state of Gujarat Source text: [NTPC and Group NTPC achieved highest ever daily generation of 784.74 MUs & 870.11 MUs on 22nd March 2017 surpassing previous best of 782.95MUs & 866.47MUs achieved on 9/9/16. NTPC coal stations clocked highest ever daily generation of 749.63 Mu on 22nd March 2017 over previous highest of 742.51 Mu in 2016. NTPC (Coal+ Gas +Hydro +Solar) achieved highest ever generation of 243.326 BUs on 22nd March 2017 in FY17 against previous best of 241.976 BUs achieved in FY 2016.] Further company coverage: