March 23 NTPC Ltd

* Says 2nd unit of 250 MW of Bongaigaon thermal power project (3 x 250 mw) has been commissioned

* Says commissioned capacity of Bongaigaon thermal power project, NTPC and NTPC group has become 500 MW, 42177 MW and 49143 MW respectively