July 3 (Reuters) - Ntpc Ltd

* Says 2nd unit of 195 MW of Muzaffarpur thermal power station stage-II (2 x 195 MW) declared on commercial operation

* Says commercial capacity of Muzaffarpur thermal power station has now become 610 MW and that of NTPC group has become 47488 MW