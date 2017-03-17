March 17 NTPC Ltd

* Says NTPC Group got cumulative gross generation of 263.95 BU till thursday during current year

* Says generation of group NTPC registered an annual growth of 4.71% in current year over last year

* Says NTPC pit head coal stations, recorded day PLF of 95.71% on 16-3-17 and cumulative monthly PLF of 91.4% in month of march-17 till date Source text - (NTPC Group achieved highest ever cumulative gross generation of 263.95 BU till yesterday during current year surpassing previous annual best of 263.42 BU recorded in FY-16. Generation of Group NTPC registered an annual growth of 4.71% over last year. NTPC Pit head Coal stations, having capacity of 25840 MW, recorded day PLF of 95.71% on 16-3-17 and cumulative monthly PLF of 91.4% in the month of March-17 till date. 29 Units of NTPC coal plants have generated at a PLF of more than 100% on 16-3-17.) Further company coverage: