April 19 NTPC Ltd:

* Says approved updating and upsizing USD 4 billion MTN programme upto USD 6 billion for raising debt from international markets

* Approved upsizing programme to raise debt from international markets to part finance capex on projects, renovation & modernization of power stations

* Says approved issue of notes worth up to INR 50 billion Source text: bit.ly/2omwBkz Further company coverage: