April 4 NTPC Ltd:

* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned

* Says has also commissioned its first wind turbine of 2 MW at Rojmal Wind Power Project

* Says commissioned capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group has become 43534 MW and 50750 MW respectively