UPDATE 4-Pound suffers biggest one-day fall since January as Conservative lead slides
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)
April 4 NTPC Ltd:
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
* Says has also commissioned its first wind turbine of 2 MW at Rojmal Wind Power Project
* Says commissioned capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group has become 43534 MW and 50750 MW respectively Source text: bit.ly/2nyTcZS Further company coverage:
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)