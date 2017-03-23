March 23 NTPC Ltd

* Says that 2nd unit of 800 MW of Kudgi super thermal power station (3 x 800 mw) has been commissioned

* Commissioned capacity of kudgi super thermal power station, ntpc and ntpc group has become 1600 MW, 42977 MW AND 49943 MW respectively