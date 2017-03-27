March 27 NTPC Ltd

Says total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 43032 MW and that of NTPC group has become 49998 MW Source text - (In line with the Corporate Disclosure requirements, we wish to inform that 55 MW of Bhadla Solar Power Project of NTPC Limited has been commissioned. With this, the installed capacity of Bhadla Solar Power project has become 260 MW and that of NTPC's solar power projects has become 620 MW. The total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 43032 MW and that of NTPC group has become 49998 MW.)