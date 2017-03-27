BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
March 27 NTPC Ltd
* Says total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 43032 MW and that of NTPC group has become 49998 MW Source text - (In line with the Corporate Disclosure requirements, we wish to inform that 55 MW of Bhadla Solar Power Project of NTPC Limited has been commissioned. With this, the installed capacity of Bhadla Solar Power project has become 260 MW and that of NTPC's solar power projects has become 620 MW. The total installed capacity of NTPC on standalone basis has become 43032 MW and that of NTPC group has become 49998 MW.) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago