April 25 NTPC Ltd

* Says Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company issued notice to proceed to BHEL

* Says investment in project has been approved by BIFPCL board at an appraised estimated cost of USD 2.0 billion

* Says notice for executing contract for 1320 mw (2 x 660 mw) coal based Maitree super thermal power project at Rampal in Bangladesh