Feb 17 Ntpc Ltd

* Says first rake of coal has been flagged off on February 16, 2017 from Pakri Barwadih mine

* Says coal mine will have ultimate capacity of 18 million metric tonne per annum

* Says in next year, around 2-3 million metric tonne of coal is likely to be produced